Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.