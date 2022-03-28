Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.