Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $181.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.55 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

