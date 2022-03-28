Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $294,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $341.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.66 and a 200-day moving average of $415.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

