Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 168 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

