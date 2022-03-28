Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

