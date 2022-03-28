Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $376,500.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
