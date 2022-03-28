Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $376,500.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

