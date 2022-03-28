Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

NYSE:FIS opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.