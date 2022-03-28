Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE EW opened at $112.37 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.