Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

