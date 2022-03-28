Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

SNPS stock opened at $318.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

