$163.24 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.98 million to $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $231,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,317. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

