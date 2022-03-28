Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,681 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $341.72 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

