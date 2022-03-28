Raymond James Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $153.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $156.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

