Derek Reisfield Purchases 2,250 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) CFO Derek Reisfield purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $16,537.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ondas stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of -1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

