Derek Reisfield Purchases 2,250 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) CFO Derek Reisfield purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $16,537.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ondas stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of -1.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Ondas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ondas (ONDS)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.