Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $61,875.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE SMAR opened at $53.34 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
