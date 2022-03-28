Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $61,875.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SMAR opened at $53.34 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

