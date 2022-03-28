Hancock Whitney Corp Has $407,000 Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

LPG stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $596.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,754. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.