Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 100.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ASM International stock opened at $366.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.64. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $273.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.
About ASM International (Get Rating)
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
