Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expands By 100.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $366.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.64. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $273.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

