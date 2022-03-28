ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS:ARBFF opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. ARB has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.45.
ARB Company Profile (Get Rating)
