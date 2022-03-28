ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ARBFF opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. ARB has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

ARB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

