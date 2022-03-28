Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,397,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,309 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

