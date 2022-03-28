Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMADY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $62.37 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

