Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $92,000 Holdings in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

