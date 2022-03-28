Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

TWLO opened at $154.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

