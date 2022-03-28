Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $125,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,498,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $157.94 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.48 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

