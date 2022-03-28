Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,385 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

