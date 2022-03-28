AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 869 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $87.55 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

