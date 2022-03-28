Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

