J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Paychex by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after acquiring an additional 511,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.71 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

