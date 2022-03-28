J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $465,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

