New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.