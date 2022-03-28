J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,294 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Chemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CC opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

