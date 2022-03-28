LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

