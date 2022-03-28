Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $23.91 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

