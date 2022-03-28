Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 70.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

