Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.30.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.