KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.10.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $366.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.63 and a 200-day moving average of $378.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KLA by 62.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in KLA by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

