Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Impel NeuroPharma ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

