Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

