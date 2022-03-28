Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Purchases $58,800.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.