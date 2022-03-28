Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $234,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $251.94 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.29.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

