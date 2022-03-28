Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,281 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $61.53 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

