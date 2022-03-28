Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V opened at $218.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20. The firm has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

