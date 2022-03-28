Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 18,099 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Theratechnologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 323,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.44. Theratechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

