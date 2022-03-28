Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

