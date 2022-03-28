Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,863 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.35 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

