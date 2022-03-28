Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

NYSE:BG opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

