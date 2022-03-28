Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 156,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,772,526. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

