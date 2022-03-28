Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

