Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

HNST has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST opened at $4.68 on Friday. Honest has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.17.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.