Signaturefd LLC Purchases 372 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

