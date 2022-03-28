Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $173.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $148.41 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

